Constructive Journalism?

As supporters of independent public broadcasting, we also need to consider the form of journalism that is likely to lead to the best non-partisan outcomes. Often when we look at examples of journalism we see adversarial positions which arguably are intended to heighten emotion and silo thinking. Is this just a product of our current media?

In some respects, current media practices have historically taken multiple forms but often with the same intended outcomes. For a discussion, refer to Alan Rusbridger's Breaking News.

For a more recent take on the state of current journalism, which may be more intent on attracting readers/viewers rather than the utility of what is reported, David Hardaker provides a short article, Do you want the good news - or the bad news? In this article he refers to an alternative journalistic approach which aims to achieve solutions, nuance and conversation. If interested, you may want to look at the Constructive Institute site; which provides a short video explainer.