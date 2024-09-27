David Anderson to depart the ABC

On 22 August the Managing Director of the ABC, David Anderson, announced his intention to leave the ABC early in 2025.



Image: ABC

David came to the job at a turbulent time for the public broadcaster. The previous managing director had been sacked halfway through her contract. A few days into David’s appointment, the ABC Chair Justin Milne left under a cloud, having been accused of interfering in internal ABC management decisions (an accusation he denied).

After more than 30 years of service, David knew the ABC well and his appointment was welcomed by staff. He was able to calm the organisation and he’s continued to provide that calm leadership ever since, even as the ABC has undergone unprecedented change. He’s managed extreme funding cuts, set the ABC on the path towards digitisation, and faced off against numerous attempts at political interference.

Anyone who's watched David’s performances in Senate Estimates could not have doubted his commitment to the ABC and its staff – or marvelled at how he managed to keep his cool under often-hostile questioning.

In the past two years there’s been some relief. Funding has been modestly improved by the Labor government, five year funding terms have given the ABC greater stability, and an injection of funds from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has the ABC to expand its international service in the Indo Pacific. The Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland, has assiduously avoided making “captain’s picks” to the board or interfering in the ABC’s management.

ABC Friends thanks David for his outstanding contribution to the ABC.

The task for the ABC board now is to appoint a new Managing Director. The board has engaged Spencer Stuart to conduct an executive search and the job has been advertised internationally.

According to the advertisement, the new Managing Director must implement the board’s vision to be “an essential part of daily life for all Australians through valued independent services.” But, as Quentin Dempster asked on X “How can you implement this vision when the ABC has been defunded since 2014 with 41% loss of local content?”

Who should the next Managing Director be?

Alan Sunderland is an ABC Alumni Board Director and former Editorial Director of the ABC. In an article for ABC Alumni he asks the questions that will face the new Managing Director:

How does the ABC attract new audiences online without losing its existing broadcast audiences on radio and television?

How does it convince governments to, for the first time in recent history, actually provide the ABC with the kind of funding it needs to do its job?

How does the ABC define and defend independent and impartial journalism in the current polarised media landscape?

How does it make a meaningful contribution to original drama, comedy, children’s programs and other non-news content when the budgets for such content are spiralling way beyond its reach?

How does the ABC convince more Australians that they need to pay for a free public broadcaster when the internet is awash with so much streamed content from around the world?

Alan hopes “the search turns up someone who both understands the need to find new younger audiences and the equally important need to preserve and reinvent the traditional values of quality, relevant Australian content and trusted, brave and independent journalism.”

We agree.

Read Alan’s article here

Cassandra Parkinson

President