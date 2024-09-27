NSW & ACT September 2024 update

Join us for a webinar on truth in political advertising with Geoffrey Watson, Zali Steggall and other distinguished speakers at 6pm on 15 October.

2024 AGM: Save the date!

We invite you to join us as we reflect on our activities this year and consider ABC Friends' agenda for the coming year, which will most likely be an election year. In addition to our formal business hear from guest speaker, Helen Grasswill, former ABC journalist and Deputy Chair of ABC Alumni.

2:00pm - 4.00pm Saturday 16 November 2024

Henry Carmichael Theatre, Sydney Mechanical School of Arts, 280 Pitt Street, Sydney

