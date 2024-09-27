SA/NT September 2024 update

ABC Friends meet with the SA Greens

As well as a number of small meetings and events we held a very successful AGM/Forum on Sunday 25th August at the Goodwood Community Centre. As well as the formal requirements we introduced our new committee members and outlined our plans for the coming 12 months.

The following people were elected to our committee;

President: Daryl Regan

Vice President: Peter Vandeleur

Secretary: Lily NG

Treasurer: Peter Vandeleur

Membership: Dr Judy Gonda

Committee: Natalie Leader, Kylie Vo, Nick Carroll, Yi Li,

Our two guest speakers created a lot of interest being Dr Victoria Fielding Lecturer Strategic Communication Department of Media University of Adelaide and our Patron Peter Goers OAM, a former 891 Radio Adelaide night-time presenter.

Another of our recent small meetings was with a group of ABC South Australian Parliamentary Friends organised by the Hon Tammy Franks MLC. The meeting, held in the South Australian Parliamentary library, included Ben Hood MLC and Lucy Hood the member for Adelaide.

We are now looking forward to a morning tea hosted by the Premier Hon Peter Malinauskas on Tuesday 24 September at Parliament House. Fifty ABC Friends and Supporters have accepted invitations.

Daryl Regan

ABC Friends SA/NT President