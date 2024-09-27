Tasmania September 2024 update

Tour of ABC Hobart Studios

About 50 ABC Friends members and supporters were treated to a tour of the ABC’s Hobart studios on 9 September. In addition to being shown the workings of the ABC’s radio and television studios and meeting local radio presenters Joel Rheinberger and Helen Shield, the tour included a visit to the newsroom where ABC journalists were busily chasing and compiling latest news developments from around the state. Following the tour of the facilities, we enjoyed a Q&A session with local staff including Guy Stayner and Leon Compton, both well-known to Tasmanians. We warmly thank the ABC staff who made their time available, and especially ABC local manager, Samantha Stayner, for the invitation and for making the tour so successful.

Annual General Meeting

Sabra Lane will be the keynote speaker at ABC Friends Tasmania’s Annual General Meeting on Sunday 6 October.

Sabra is the presenter of flagship ABC Radio Current Affairs program AM, a position she’s held since 2017. She’s also the founder and curator of “The Bright Side” newsletter and podcast. Sabra has been a journalist for more than 35 years in both commercial and public broadcasting, filling diverse roles including reporter, chief of staff, executive producer and chief political correspondent. For many years she was a board member and President of the National Press Club of Australia. Sabra made Hobart her home in 2021.

The AGM will be chaired from Hobart but will be live-streamed to the University of Tasmania’s Inveresk campus. All members are invited to attend. Contact [email protected] for more details.

Peter Tatham

ABC Friends Tasmania President