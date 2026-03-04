In January, when ABC Friends presented its pre-budget submission to the federal government, the message was clear: the ABC is still under-funded.

ABC operational funding as a percentage of federal budget

Yes, the Albanese government has made welcome improvements since 2022: total ABC funding has increased by over $350 million. Most recently, the government allocated an additional $50 million over three years for scripted drama and children's programming – an announcement warmly welcomed by ABC Friends.

But, after years of brutal cuts, the ABC is still funded at much lower levels than it was in 2014 – its operating budget is $800 million less than it was in 2013*.

The ABC's share of federal budget funding is a mere 0.13%, down from 0.65% in 1970. Yet the ABC does very much more than it did in 1970 – or even 10 years ago.

In 1970, when the ABC received 0.65% of federal budget outlays, it had one TV channel. Today, with just 0.13% of federal budget outlays, the ABC produces content for, and operates, four TV channels, its on-demand iView platform, ABC websites, 44 local radio stations, a host of social media platforms, and a rapidly increasing number of emergency broadcasts.

The impact

Since 2014, we've seen heavy reductions in original Australian screen content, state-based current affairs programming, TV arts and science content, specialist radio programming, live music recording, local and international reporting. Televised sports coverage disappeared. Production facilities closed down, more than 1,000 experienced journalists were made redundant, and overseas news bureaus were closed down or scaled back.

The result: Australian audiences are being short-changed.

Our voices. Our stories. Our ABC.

Whether we watch the ABC on our TV screens in real time, catch up on iView on our devices, or access it on other platforms, Australians need to be able to watch, read and listen to Australian voices.

The ABC is now the only free to air service able to offer a full range of Australian content, because the free to air networks do the bare minimum. If the ABC does not offer more Australian content, Australia will be overwhelmed by overseas content produced primarily by the big US tech companies.

But the ABC now presents 37% less original Australian content on its main channel than it did in 2013. Children’s programs, scripted drama, religion, arts, entertainment, factual and sports programming have all declined.

In 2013-14 the ABC screened 1060 hours of original content on its main channel. In 2024-25 it screened 667 hours.

ABC main channel first release ‘non-news' program hours

Genre 2013/14 2024/25 % hours hours difference Arts 80 33 -58% Children's* 9 0 -100% Documentary 44 34 -23% Drama 101 36 -64% Entertainment 430 380 -12% Factual 192 148 -23% Indigenous* 5 3 -66% Religion 18 11 -39% Sport 181 22 -88% Total 'non-news current affairs' 1060 667 -37%

Source: ABC Annual Reports. Compiled by ABC Alumni

The biggest have declines occurred in sport (-88%), drama (-64%), entertainment (-50%) and arts (-47%).

Children's TV a casualty

Australian kids need to be able to see themselves, their contemporaries and their unique Australian environment on screens. But what they're getting is a diet of US and UK programs.

When the previous coalition government removed quotas for children's programming, the free-to-air networks vacated the field. It's up to the ABC to fill the gap, but there hasn't been funding to make this possible.

As ABC Managing Director Hugh Marks told Senate Estimates, "We are now probably the only commissioner of premium children's product in Australia."

That is a sobering statement — and a powerful argument for sustained public investment in the ABC.

First release Australian children's programs, which screen primarily on the ABC Kids and Family channel, totalled 71 hours in 2024-25 – that's an average of 1.4 hours per week.

We need to look at the ABC's recent announcement that there will be a new series of Bananas in Pyjamas to see the impact that even a small funding increase can have. A new generation of kids will now get to meet our PJ heroes. But $15 million a year for children's programs and scripted drama won't go far. By our estimates, it could generate up to 26 hours a year in new Australian drama and 35 hours for children's programming.[2]

Too many repeats

If you think there are too many repeats on the ABC you're right. That's a direct result of funding cuts.

To take just one example: in 2014-16 the ABC screened around 21% of repeats between 6pm and midnight. But now almost a third of what we see on the ABC is repeats.

As much as 90% of the ABC's documentaries, scripted drama, arts, and factual program hours in 2024-25 were repeats.

96% of Australian children's programs were repeats (71 hours of original content and 1,785 hours of repeats).

The ABC is part of our cultural heartland. It must be fully funded to tell our stories.

ABC TV, Australian first-release and repeat content as a percentage of linear hours broadcast – 6 am to midnight



Source: ABC Annual Report 2024/25

News and current affairs

Between 2019 and 2024 more than 180 local news outlets closed. A similar number contracted. The ABC is now the only local voice for news and current affairs in some regions.

In this environment, the role of the ABC in providing quality trusted news is more important than ever. But in recent years, as funding cuts took their toll on jobs and services, there has been much less investigative reporting and fewer hard-hitting news stories.

The ABC has a limited presence in many international locations and thus cannot provide comprehensive international coverage and analysis.

A lifeline in times of crisis

The ABC is there when we need it. In floods, fires and other emergencies it delivers live alerts, keeping Australians up to date, wherever they are. The ABC helps keep Australians safe.

The ABC’s emergency service is funded as part of the ABC’s operating grant but because the service is not indexed, it has been funded at the expense of other ABC programs and services.

In 2017-18 the ABC managed 256 emergency broadcasts. In 2023-24 that number rose to 659 – and it continues to rise.

The ABC is the only broadcast network able to deliver this critical service. It must be properly funded to do the job.

ABC International

Since 2022, the Albanese government has provided $8 million per year for the ABC's Indo-Pacific Broadcasting Strategy through DFAT. ABC Pacific is a trusted voice in the region.

There is a strong case to increase funding to $20 million per year. An increase would dovetail with the government's initiatives in the region, offering more bespoke content and the capacity to expand into S-E Asia.

Additional funding is even more critical now that funds for the US Agency for Global Media have been withdrawn, silencing the Voice of America and Radio Free Asia.

Our recommended investment is small compared to other countries’ international media efforts: China is estimated to spend between AUD $5 and $10 billion annually, and the BBC World Service budget is over AUD $800 million.

Recommendations

A restoration of ABC funding by $150 million per year to be phased in progressively from 2026-27

Additional funding for the ABC's emergency broadcasting program and that the budget for this item be indexed annually

An increase in the ABC's Indo-Pacific Broadcasting Strategy from $8 million to $20 million annually, plus indexation

Adjustment to the indexation formula applied to the ABC to cover thefull impact of inflation, including the cost of content production.

[1] Compiled by Michael Ward, ABC Alumni

[2] Figures based on average costs of producing drama and children's programs calculated by Screen Australia costings and taking into account the multiplier effects of co-productions.