WA September 2024 update

Come along and meet your ABC Friends at the Kyilla Community Farmers Market on Saturday 5 October where we’ll have a stall. The market runs from 8 to 11.30 am and is located at Kyilla Park, Clieveden and Union Streets, North Perth. Members who’d like to join us at the stall will be very welcome.

Our AGM will be held on 20 October at the ABC Building in East Perth. Our chief speaker will be Andrew O’Connor, Metro Editor, ABC News WA. Andrew will bring along some younger members of his team, and suggests his topic be ‘The Future of ABC News’.

RSVP for our AGM

Cathy Bardon

ABC Friends WA President