Checking the Pulse #12

Here is a quick quiz - whats the ABC’s No.1 program to broadcast this year to date and also the highest-rated non-kids program on ABC iView ever? If you answered Fisk - you would be right! What a good news story about this production here

When politics fail: The folly in under-funding the ABC's international services. An interesting read here

The premier, the crime boss and the ABC - the renewed allegations of corruption in 1980s New South Wales have reawakened strong feelings. Margaret Simons article here

Ever heard the name Philip Satchell? Maybe you even listened to his SA ABC radio morning show? A tribute to this SA ABC icon here

Fires - on ABC TV and iview starting 8.40pm Sunday 26 September - a six-part anthology series inspired by true events, about the experiences of everyday people at the front line of the devastating fires of the 2019-2020 Australian summer. The cast includes Richard Roxburgh, Miranda Otto, the brilliant Anna Torv fresh from The NewsReader, Sam Worthington and Noni Hazlehurst. For more info on this epic drama click here

And here’s a reminder from none other than our own Ita about media freedom and the ABC (courtesy of ABC Friends Tasmania event) here

Our SA/NT AGM this year will be held via Zoom on Sunday 17th October given the current Covid situation around Australia and details have been sent to Members including an RSVP link. Please join us if you can to hear about the work that we have done on behalf of our members in the past year.

